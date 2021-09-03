The Supreme Court allowing the Texas heartbeat law to stay in place has caused the Left to flail and scream even more than usual. How crazy has it gotten? Here’s The Nation’s justice correspondent on CNN saying what devout Catholic Joe Biden should do in response:

Imagine if Trump had proposed sending in a federal force to prevent abortions from taking place.

It’s the Left — logic is not required.

Possibly because it can help distract from a crappy jobs report, Afghanistan, inflation or people illegally pouring across the southern border.

And yet the Florida governor is the one who gets called “DeathSantis.”

