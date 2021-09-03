The Supreme Court allowing the Texas heartbeat law to stay in place has caused the Left to flail and scream even more than usual. How crazy has it gotten? Here’s The Nation’s justice correspondent on CNN saying what devout Catholic Joe Biden should do in response:

CNN guest Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) calls on Biden to create “a federal force” of abortion providers to send into Texas. To avoid Hyde Amendment restrictions, Biden should “make the abortions free." "You could make their abortions free and privately fund the doctors." pic.twitter.com/oQYgWKPW30 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2021

Imagine if Trump had proposed sending in a federal force to prevent abortions from taking place.

How do you privately fund something with public money https://t.co/69yxHMbjzL — Ian (@ianbein95) September 3, 2021

How do you privately fund the doctors when they're sent by federal government? — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) September 3, 2021

It’s the Left — logic is not required.

The backflips people will turn to satisfy their bloodlust. Abortion truly is the sacrament of the left. https://t.co/tVEiKo7A7Q — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) September 3, 2021

Why are they so focused on abortion? https://t.co/0dFEe0yyyB — GTI_guy_ (@GTI_guy_) September 3, 2021

Possibly because it can help distract from a crappy jobs report, Afghanistan, inflation or people illegally pouring across the southern border.

Remember when @KaitlanCollins pretended to be a conservative? Look at her listening to this lunatic as if he's a serious person. https://t.co/QsrOAwfbPW — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2021

The hysteria over the fact that some babies might not die. https://t.co/ALAhnF8ISC — Bryan Rivera (@weekoldsushi) September 3, 2021

And yet the Florida governor is the one who gets called “DeathSantis.”