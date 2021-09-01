President Biden said yesterday that the final withdrawal from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success” (and then went on to blame Trump for it):

Joe Biden says chaotic Kabul withdrawal was a SUCCESS https://t.co/yvAfSuYgGE pic.twitter.com/pI57jLa3i3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 31, 2021

Combine that with other issues, and the Real Clear Politics’ polling average indicates Americans do NOT agree with Biden:

Biden approval rating under 46 in RCP Average for first time. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/O5rYoNPZ4H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 1, 2021

And it’s not just because of the Afghanistan debacle. So many other issues are at play:

Suffice it to say that the Summer of 2021 was a train wreck for the Biden administration: COVID resurgence, soaring inflation, the border only getting worse amid an ongoing crisis, and Afghanistan just for starters. Result: https://t.co/W89rSOpyHP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 1, 2021

And even still…

How is it that high?? — Dmtretired (@dmtretired) September 1, 2021

Right?

You know it’s probably way lower than this… https://t.co/F3FfoiRbDZ — Lis (@lis_bri) September 1, 2021

We’ll know that sanity has made a comeback when Biden approval < 1. https://t.co/I7hxd5XeCC — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) September 1, 2021

Still inflated by 10 points? 15? More? https://t.co/skM0nI1wB5 — Ronald J Moeller for SD-31 (@OGA_Ron) September 1, 2021

The last month has been devastating for the President. And notice that the VP has managed to stay *completely* off the radar. She is purposely letting #POTUS sink his own ship. https://t.co/PPHnrccRp6 — Daniel Alders (@Daniel_Alders) September 1, 2021

Harris certainly has made herself scarce recently.