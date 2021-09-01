During President Biden’s remarks yesterday, he said the withdrawal from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success.” It’s clear that this administration’s strategy to get through it is to gaslight the hell out of America. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin obviously got the Biden memo, because he upgraded “extraordinary success” to “historic”:

Oh, it was “historic,” just not for the reasons this administration wants everybody to believe:

Team Biden spiking the ball after what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks is nothing short of disgusting.

But “historic,” or something.

The Biden administration has no other choice but to act like they did an amazing job planning the withdrawal because they’re pretty sure the media will let it go.

They did such a “historic” job that they didn’t really want to talk about it very much:

