During President Biden’s remarks yesterday, he said the withdrawal from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success.” It’s clear that this administration’s strategy to get through it is to gaslight the hell out of America. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin obviously got the Biden memo, because he upgraded “extraordinary success” to “historic”:

Defense Secretary Austin touts the "historic evacuation operation" out of Afghanistan: "Now we have just concluded the largest air evacuation of civilians in American history. It was heroic. It was historic." pic.twitter.com/GMA1Ga8HNR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2021

Oh, it was “historic,” just not for the reasons this administration wants everybody to believe:

It was indeed historic. We left hundreds of Americans behind. Congratulations. https://t.co/zCMEKjCP8N — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 1, 2021

Team Biden spiking the ball after what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks is nothing short of disgusting.

Those left behind in Afghanistan must love to see their government taking victory lap after victory lap for a "success" that left them stranded in a terrorist playground. https://t.co/pjZCF94Agq — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 1, 2021

You left Americans behind and they are now at the mercy of terrorists. https://t.co/ebDJFF5BeB — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 1, 2021

But “historic,” or something.

“Historic” in the sense it will go down as one of the worst operations in American history… https://t.co/NxMNvT4vfq — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 1, 2021

It was definitely "historic". It will be studied at West Point on exactly what not to do. — Charles May (@MoneyMay027) September 1, 2021

Politicians – create an avoidable problem and then brag about the solution. — Scott (@skll2003) September 1, 2021

And the next sentence should be “but it was a failure because we left Americans and allies behind.” https://t.co/WPTOCLncXK — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) September 1, 2021

The U.S. still doesn’t have reliable data on who was evacuated … but initial assessments suggested most [of the ~20,000] visa applicants didn’t make it through the crush at the airport." https://t.co/oDXTrobfDv https://t.co/9Jh3oEg6vN — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 1, 2021

Lord help us survive this disgusting victory lap these buffoons running our country are on. https://t.co/QO8uUbIgfI — Sara Folkestad (@saraj323) September 1, 2021

They are moving on, folks. The truth doesn’t matter to them, the Americans left behind doesn’t matter to them, the hundreds of billions in equipment in Taliban hands doesn’t matter to them – they are calling Afghanistan a success knowing the media will report it. https://t.co/j2KaNFqI25 — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) September 1, 2021

Why do they think this is an achievement? Airlifts are a result of a disaster that has happened. https://t.co/Xjk63BmwWt — Mark (@StMarksVariant) September 1, 2021

The Biden administration has no other choice but to act like they did an amazing job planning the withdrawal because they’re pretty sure the media will let it go.

They did such a “historic” job that they didn’t really want to talk about it very much: