President Biden visited FEMA headquarters yesterday as Hurricane Ida was nearing landfall. When a reporter started to ask Biden something, the president said “I’m not supposed to take questions, but go ahead.” Biden then refused to answer the question about Afghanistan:

“I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” @POTUS told me at FEMA HQ. I asked if there's still an acute risk at the Kabul airport. “I’m not going to answer on Afghanistan,” he said. pic.twitter.com/fZ8WL9gfWI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 29, 2021

Sean Parnell would like the White House press to ask Biden something:

A humble request: Can someone in the White House press pool please ask @JoeBiden who behind the scenes keeps telling him not to take any questions & on the rare occasion when he does, who tells him which reporter he’s allowed to call on. Sincerely, America https://t.co/NBNJtzQXjO — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 29, 2021

A lot of Americans would like an answer to that question because it’ll go a long way toward explaining who’s really in charge at the White House.

.@pdoocy – this sounds like a question you should ask repeatedly until you get an answer. — Dr. Tired (@KingLassitude) August 29, 2021

Yep, bring it on!

I think the same people that didn’t allowed Biden to answer questions also will not allow the press pool to ask your question. — Tony Hui (@TonyHui99) August 30, 2021

Thank you!! Yes this is concerning!! — Meghan Gwin (@meghan_gwin) August 29, 2021