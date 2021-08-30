At Jen Psaki’s White House briefing today, she was asked why the Biden administration decided to leave some $80 billion worth of usable weapons, vehicles and aircraft behind to end up in the hands of the Taliban. Psaki basically said they had no other option, setting off BS detectors everywhere.

Psaki also said this:

REPORTER: "Is the U.S. more or less safe today than we were before the Taliban took over?" PSAKI: "We are not going to do anything that's going to allow terrorists to grow or prosper in Afghanistan." pic.twitter.com/VcWIrIV5i0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2021

Biden’s not going to do anything to let terrorists grow or prosper in Afghanistan?

Katie Pavlich has three words of breaking news for the Biden White House:

No kidding! Psaki really hopes that everybody’s stupid or hasn’t seen what’s taken place.

Could she have a more ridiculous statement? — Sheila Bradford Kiner (@SheilaKiner) August 30, 2021

This is what Democrats voted for!?! https://t.co/STJRb19QB1 — Mary Lisa (@MaryLis98915532) August 30, 2021

“Build Back Better.” Too bad Biden apparently wasn’t referring to the U.S.