At Jen Psaki’s White House briefing today, she was asked why the Biden administration decided to leave some $80 billion worth of usable weapons, vehicles and aircraft behind to end up in the hands of the Taliban. Psaki basically said they had no other option, setting off BS detectors everywhere.

Psaki also said this:

Biden’s not going to do anything to let terrorists grow or prosper in Afghanistan?

Katie Pavlich has three words of breaking news for the Biden White House:

No kidding! Psaki really hopes that everybody’s stupid or hasn’t seen what’s taken place.

“Build Back Better.” Too bad Biden apparently wasn’t referring to the U.S.

