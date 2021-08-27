It looks like CNN’s getting ready to move away from President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal disaster, as they had on CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on to discuss her new aspiration:

The virus must be completely under control now.

And of course Walensky is an “expert” on the subject, right?

She might have no idea what she’s talking about on the issue, but since when does that stop some public officials from moving forward?

Maybe she’ll recommend a mask attachment for guns.

