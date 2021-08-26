Yesterday President Biden’s account tweeted an assurance to Americans and others trying to escape from Afghanistan that the U.S. is doing “everything we can” to get them out:

Sean Parnell, who earlier this month had a moving message for American troops who served in Afghanistan, isn’t buying what Biden is saying:

Trending

There has since been explosions at that very same gate caused by at least two suicide bombers.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanISISJoe BidenkabulSean ParnellTaliban