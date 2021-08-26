After President Biden’s comments about the attack in Afghanistan, he let reporters know he’d take a few questions and then named “the first person I was instructed to call on.”

The last reporter to have a turn to ask Biden questions was Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who wanted to know if Biden bears responsibility for what happened. Biden then took it into a predictable direction:

Biden says he takes responsibility, then pivots to blames Trump — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 26, 2021

The Biden White House does their best to try and make people forget that this disaster is because the order in which this administration went about the withdrawal, not the withdrawal itself. But “Trump’s fault” or something…

This Biden defense of “Trump made this deal” is total pigsh—. Biden changed the date, Biden ignore military counsel — Biden also didn’t hold to Paris accord, Iran agreement, or Remain in Mexico policy so THAT DOG DON’T HUNT, JACK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2021

Also note what Biden does for several seconds starting at the 1:20 mark:

DOOCY: "Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?" BIDEN: "You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1…" pic.twitter.com/cUb24FhJar — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

Biden seemed a bit cornered:

We are all the sign language interpreter.

It’s worth noting that in addition to trying to blame Trump, Biden also threw the Pentagon under the bus:

Is anyone at the Pentagon going to resign in protest after Biden repeatedly threw them under the bus? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 26, 2021