ExxonMobil had a tweet that might be of interest to President Biden. No, it’s not about Afghanistan chaos or the border mess, but rather ice cream:

We all scream for #IceCream! 🍦 But what’s the #science behind keeping this summer snack cool? Find out here: https://t.co/TZPzqoQUkq pic.twitter.com/hFznfmKZ5N — ExxonMobil EU (@ExxonMobil_EU) August 25, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez then offered up a “protip,” because when it comes to the topic of climate change, her philosophy is “always be closing”:

Protip to keep your ice cream cool: stop burning fossil fuels https://t.co/GNqmQej3D7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2021

Wait, what?

Yes, this is true. As long as you don’t drive your car you can leave your ice cream on the counter indefinitely. https://t.co/NHB6poUHts — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) August 26, 2021

Before fossil fuels, ice cream would stay frozen at summer room temp https://t.co/b0WkuEVY4I — Trad King Wenceslas (@TradCathKing) August 26, 2021

Can’t argue with that brand of “science”!

Wonder if she has any idea how electricity helps keep things frozen… https://t.co/QEvXNkkiiX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2021

This is it. This is the perfect tweet. https://t.co/bZuWy7ajtS — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 26, 2021

I assume her freezer is plugged into a unicorn's ass. https://t.co/niTkVrbiIy — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 26, 2021

“Stop burning fossil fuels and in August it’ll be cold enough to keep your ice cream frozen without needing a freezer” isn’t the selling point AOC seems to think it is.

Her “President” has surrendered to the Taleban. But ice-cream. Because.

Reasons. https://t.co/g3hLgaktCo — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 26, 2021

Dumbest Tweet of the Day. 🏆 https://t.co/3Cu5r1jEqS — Rosie's Saigon 2: Electric Boogaloo (@DarnelSugarfoo) August 26, 2021

The dear leader of the idiocracy. https://t.co/SKOeeH6ZT9 — theamericanspring (@theamericanspr1) August 26, 2021

She never ceases to amaze at how utterly stupid she is. https://t.co/6eLOv7DCpt — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) August 26, 2021

AOC was amazed by the mysterious wonders of a garbage disposal, I’m pretty confident that she has no idea how a freezer works https://t.co/HBNlVfbajN — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 26, 2021