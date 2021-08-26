ExxonMobil had a tweet that might be of interest to President Biden. No, it’s not about Afghanistan chaos or the border mess, but rather ice cream:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez then offered up a “protip,” because when it comes to the topic of climate change, her philosophy is “always be closing”:

Wait, what?

Trending

Can’t argue with that brand of “science”!

“Stop burning fossil fuels and in August it’ll be cold enough to keep your ice cream frozen without needing a freezer” isn’t the selling point AOC seems to think it is.

