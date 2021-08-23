President Biden has said his administration planned for all contingencies for the drawdown and evacuation of American citizens and others from Kabul, Afghanistan. However, it looks like there were contingencies that weren’t thought through very well:

“Congratulations President Biden”!

Planned for all contingencies… — Don Carter (@d1carter) August 23, 2021

And Kirby today couldn't even say how much had been lost: https://t.co/veMcN6Zemj — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 23, 2021

Imagine What They Can Do With All This. This Is Terrible. https://t.co/uZ2faGvtJX — JulsP America First Patriot (@JuliePr01673878) August 23, 2021

Is it true incompetence or by design like the open southern border…@MZHemingway https://t.co/5ZZtBvEXCm — I Will Speak… (@IWillSpeak5) August 23, 2021

It’s hard to tell with this administration. But Biden just delivered remarks on the vaccines and left without taking any questions on Afghanistan — likely because Biden knows he might get asked about news like this.