At the beginning of President Biden’s gaslight-a-palooza of a press conference about Afghanistan, he said nobody but America could be “projecting this much power” with “this degree of precision.”

Biden said something else that shows that either he was lying or doesn’t pay attention to the news:

Biden takes pre-selected questions.@ZekeJMiller: "What is your message to America's partners around the world who…question America's credibility on the world stage?" BIDEN: "I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world. pic.twitter.com/LmofHyY5CY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2021

Does the British Parliament not count?? https://t.co/9OEiSRN1Im — Harold Earls (@HaroldEarls) August 20, 2021

dude the UK Parliament held you in contempt over Afghanistan less than two days ago!https://t.co/up2UNdt15c https://t.co/BqeVNvjWnm — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 20, 2021

“I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world" – Biden. Three days ago: https://t.co/zVx62R835o — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 20, 2021

Biden: "I've seen no evidence our allies are worried." Our Allies: "You broke NATO." pic.twitter.com/dwPneFuDYD — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 20, 2021

“I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world… matter of fact, the exact opposite I got." – @POTUS Are they not letting the president see the reaction from UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, et al? Because this is not true. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 20, 2021

No question of US (Biden) credibility from our allies, the president says? Taiwan would like a word https://t.co/BH48pVA39Q — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 20, 2021