Back in February, President Biden’s @POTUS account wanted everybody to believe that…

America is back. Diplomacy is back. pic.twitter.com/03dFPQyYjw — President Biden (@POTUS) February 5, 2021

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams lined that tweet up with the perfect chaser today:

just seven months into the biden presidency. pic.twitter.com/xBkbTnJnYP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

In late 2019 Biden also said “vote for me and we’ll be respected on the world stage again”:

We need a president who is respected on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/Hqv6T06Mtv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 6, 2019

And yet here we are:

🔴The Houses of Parliament delivered an unprecedented rebuke to a US president https://t.co/jwUchBcfM6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 18, 2021

Yep, sure is nice to be respected on the world stage again! Oh, and there’s this as well:

"Biden ignored Boris Johnson’s attempts to speak on the phone for 36+ hours." https://t.co/AWPue3j2la — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2021

“Diplomacy is back,” baby!

Remember when Trump was going to start WWIII ? Good times. — Benjamin ن Bryant (@ChancellorBen) August 19, 2021