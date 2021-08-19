Back in February, President Biden’s @POTUS account wanted everybody to believe that…

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams lined that tweet up with the perfect chaser today:

In late 2019 Biden also said “vote for me and we’ll be respected on the world stage again”:

And yet here we are:

Yep, sure is nice to be respected on the world stage again! Oh, and there’s this as well:

“Diplomacy is back,” baby!

