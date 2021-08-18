Today the news out of Afghanistan just got worse and worse for the American citizens there (and others) trying to escape the country as the Taliban seizes control. Things got so bad that President Biden decided to address the nation about… Covid-19, vaccines, and why Republican governors opposing school mask mandates are putting people in danger:

‘Shameful’: As Americans are in danger in Afghanistan, Biden slams Republican governors and then walks away taking NO questions https://t.co/B2WVFnGmpi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2021

The Hill’s Joe Concha remembers what the big focus at the White House was not very many days ago:

The wheels have completely come off this administration — if they were ever on in the first place.

I didn't mind so much when the Tik Tok intern was in charge of vaccine massaging. It's when the intern took over getting people out of Afghanistan, that I began to question the Administration's choices. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) August 18, 2021

At least we know who planned the withdrawal now. https://t.co/QDq08KyZMq — Ryan Williamson (@rywilwrite) August 18, 2021



Who knows… maybe the TikTok guy would have handled the Afghanistan situation better than Biden (or whoever’s making the calls) did.

That nonsense will make negotiations with the Taliban impossible. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) August 18, 2021

What an embarressment Biden WH is They were playing hosts to tiktok clowns instead of preparing Afghanistan withdrawal https://t.co/eziXKmOGPy — A. Concerned Citizen (@noblefacts) August 18, 2021

Priorities!

I’d supposedly “white, middle aged, Trump supporters” are the “vaccine hesitant” who in the world thought this campaign would be perceived well? 😂 https://t.co/RXAhhlAP2P — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) August 18, 2021

It’s a clown show all around. And a disastrous one at that.

Send him to Afghanistan to clean up the mess! https://t.co/kAyd7BOLXi — Lynn ONeill Williams (@USCMOMCDUB5) August 18, 2021

It’s likely he couldn’t possibly do worse than what’s currently going on. No mean tweets though.