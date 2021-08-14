The United Nations has put out yet another “climate change is worse than we thought and time is incredibly short” report, and the real reason for panic at the U.N. might be due to the fact that this stuff is causing more and more people to yawn and move on:

The UN's alarming climate report failed to register, let alone resonate, with a focus group of swing voters. It shows that even the most headline-grabbing climate news failed to break through the noise. https://t.co/LTSKQcc22s — Axios (@axios) August 13, 2021

Chalk it up to panic fatigue. Sorry, U.N.

glad to see more people are getting off the crazy train. https://t.co/FckCUy4Zaq — 🍑 Peaches & Scream (@NewYearsDani) August 13, 2021

It’s hard not to get off that train when you see climate change alarmists like ex-prez Barack Obama spending $12 million on mansions right next to the oceans they say are going to engulf the coasts very soon.

With all the garbage going on now no one gives a phuck. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 13, 2021

I’ll be! All the chicken little and crying wolf for my entire adult life made people *skeptical* wow who could have seen this coming https://t.co/u0qNAWuO0l — Edward Badgette (@acrimonyand) August 14, 2021

It’s almost as if people start to tune out “we’re gonna die” alarmism after hearing it for decades on end.

Maybe because we’ve been getting dire climate alarmism for decades. Also, this report was horribly misreported, overstating the temperature rise (conflating the next 20 years with earth since the 19th century). I think people are fed up with this crap. https://t.co/yd8EMgnEq1 — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) August 13, 2021

Read that second sentence again. And then again. And again. And about 100 more times after that. And then try REALLY hard to learn the right lesson from it. https://t.co/ShgnIwaycT — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 14, 2021

Oh. Really? Shame. Guess crying wolf about everything else has ruined the messaging system permanently. 👏🏻 https://t.co/IzR7PioliE — SoCal Dez (@iServicezRE) August 13, 2021

When you scream #ClimateCrisis for years on end, people eventually become ambivalent to the hysteria. https://t.co/ZjipkpE7lb — JustSheila (@SheilaTjustme) August 13, 2021

Their “solution” will be to scream louder.