Many people who used to claim that Donald Trump was an authoritarian dictator wannabe now have jobs in the Biden administration, and they’re going out of their way to prove that that accusation was 100 percent pure projection:

ABC News and the Associated Press are among those reporting the story.

Since when do Biden and the Democrats care about being “too polarizing”?

Meanwhile at the southern border the Biden administration is saying “come on in!”

Unreal.

