Many people who used to claim that Donald Trump was an authoritarian dictator wannabe now have jobs in the Biden administration, and they’re going out of their way to prove that that accusation was 100 percent pure projection:

JUST IN – Biden admin is discussing mandating #COVID19 vaccines for interstate travel, but worried that it would be too polarizing "for the moment" (AP) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 13, 2021

ABC News and the Associated Press are among those reporting the story.

From @AP: Biden is considering “mandating vaccines for interstate travel." At the same time, he's releasing tens of thousands of illegal immigrants into the U.S. every month. pic.twitter.com/elkJqzjznS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2021

“While more severe measures, such as mandating vaccines for interstate travel…have been discussed, the administration worried that they would be too polarizing for the moment. That's not to say they won't be implemented in the future.” https://t.co/StCPE5pTbh — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) August 13, 2021

Since when do Biden and the Democrats care about being “too polarizing”?

For a moment? Really? Insanity. Let’s not get to this level, please. https://t.co/qE7WI7x8Cb — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile at the southern border the Biden administration is saying “come on in!”

Building a wall to protect U.S. border from illegal aliens: IMPOSSIBLE Building 50 Berlin Walls with vaccine passport Checkpoint Charlies to restrict interstate travel: EASY PEASY — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 13, 2021

Never forget that the people who are now cheering the White House’s consideration of vaccine passports for all interstate travel were enthusiastically demanding the police arrest a lone paddle boarder 100 yards out on the ocean to “protect us from COVID” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 13, 2021

Unreal.