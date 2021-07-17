Earlier today we highlighted a 2020 tweet from the account of a member of the Team Biden misinformation police that hasn’t aged well:

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

The Hill’s Joe Concha spotted yet another one:

More misinformation for the White House and Facebook to tackle: https://t.co/j5Qi9KTFiW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2021

The Biden White House pointing fingers at “misinformation” is some major league projection.

taking a moment to re-up the fact that @realDonaldTrump knew about Russia offering bounties to Taliban to take out US troops in Afghanistan and still defends Putin. his undervaluing contribution of US troops not just horrific–but also dangerous https://t.co/iqylqMyvqA — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 4, 2020

Obviously, Twitter never felt the need to slap one of their “contains misinformation” flags on that tweet either.

Misinformation has been redefined as any information that’s politically harmful to the Democrat party or that deviates from the party’s narrative and propaganda. — Jonathan Holstein (@jaholstein33) July 17, 2021

That’s definitely the case.