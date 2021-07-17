Earlier today we highlighted a 2020 tweet from the account of a member of the Team Biden misinformation police that hasn’t aged well:

The Hill’s Joe Concha spotted yet another one:



The Biden White House pointing fingers at “misinformation” is some major league projection.

Obviously, Twitter never felt the need to slap one of their “contains misinformation” flags on that tweet either.

That’s definitely the case.

