Earlier today we told you that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who late last year called that state’s election in November of 2020 “safe, secure and honest,” now seems to be changing his tune somewhat. Here’s the latest example:

Now people are noticing that the language of the Big Tech fact-checkers is evolving somewhat. We’ve gone from “most secure election in history” to “mostly secure”:

Trending

And the fact-checkers and journalists have NEVER been wrong before! *Eye roll*

And if there was some fraud but it wasn’t widespread, can we at least get to the bottom of the fraud that did happen? Some seem in a rush to move on without investigating just because it wasn’t widespread.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electiongeorgiatwitterVoter fraud