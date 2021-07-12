Just for an interesting mental juxtaposition, imagine the reaction on CNN, MSNBC and other outlets if this Politico story about what the Biden admin and the DNC are asking cell phone carriers to do:

NEW: Bidenworld is taking a more aggressive approach to combat vaccine fear-mongering by conservative forces.

That includes

– Calling on SMS carriers to mete out false messages

– urging social media platforms to fact-check w/ @EugeneDaniels2 https://t.co/HlAcOnQRgA — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 12, 2021

The story caught the attention of GOP Rep. Thomas Massie:

Please tell me this is a typo: “also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages” https://t.co/GeGuMn9QjD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 12, 2021

Nope, there are no typos in the Politico report…

Sorry, just making sure I have this straight: The DNC now wants companies to police text messages for content? https://t.co/qo4KmKWhVc — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 12, 2021

Can someone help me out here?

Who authorized ANYONE to read my text messages?https://t.co/PCxlYKZBWA pic.twitter.com/j2qzyLCCen — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 12, 2021

Sounds awfully like Orwell’s 1984? — Chris (@Bigdogdch) July 12, 2021

The Biden administration is determined to get bookstores to move Orwell’s 1984 to the “non-fiction” section.

How is this not suppression of our first amendment ?!!!! https://t.co/s51FnLIjj5 — Scarlette O’Hara (@scarletdawndee) July 12, 2021

They want to censor your text messages now. https://t.co/Ud5JxJeLxI — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 12, 2021

Why does Joe Biden sound like a communist dictator? https://t.co/0utGedJXrM — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) July 12, 2021

The particular irony is the timing, as this story came out while the communist regime is being protested in Cuba.