As we told you earlier today, Texas Democrats are leaving the state (for DC) so the Republicans can’t pass some planned legislation. It’s similar to a filibuster, with a slight difference:

Here’s a picture of the Dems en route to DC, and it’s a multi-leveled eye-roller:

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

Just imagine the lib cable nets if these were Republicans!

This pic but Republicans would be 25 hours of the word "maskless" on CNN. https://t.co/DrKy0wNNeq — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 12, 2021

The next level of irony is that these jet-set Dems are climate change alarmists:

"Unchartered territory" on a charter flight, as they go to protest climate change. Irony is dripping here. — Dave teaches, writes and discourses (@TeachTheClassic) July 12, 2021

Dems like these only want you to pay attention to what they say, NOT what they do!

Flying private and not following a federal mask mandate is the only way to virtue signal — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 12, 2021

Flying to DC to interrupt the Democratic process? Sounds like an insurrection to me. 🤷‍♂️ — Hang Zen (@HangZen65) July 12, 2021

Remember, it is a threat to the democratic process to ask people for ID to vote, but not a threat to the democratic process for an entire political party to abscond from a state in order to deny quorum https://t.co/llk1SqyEl0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 12, 2021

Look at these "brave" D representatives, running away to DC on a private plane (who paid?) and not a mask insight! https://t.co/njOepihl5Y — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 12, 2021

Note: Not wearing masks. All of the people trying to scare you about COVID are not actually scared themselves. Make of that what you will. — Nick Yanakas (@NYanakas) July 12, 2021

It’s great to see maskless individuals (democrats) on this plane ride. Apparently, the virus does not attack chartered flights. AMAZING!! https://t.co/OqnvGAG79v — 🇺🇸 Mary Franson 🇺🇸 (@RepMaryFranson) July 12, 2021

Because SCIENCE, or something.