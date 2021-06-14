President Biden’s Covid adviser Andy Slavitt has stated that the pandemic wouldn’t have been as bad as it was if Americans had only sacrificed more. Is there any doubt that Dr. Fauci and others who never missed a paycheck the whole time agree with that?

Here’s video and some transcription from Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

Keep in mind that Slavitt has been correct about very little this whole time while doing his best to help Democrats cause as much of a panic as possible.

They make that abundantly clear every time they open their mouths.

Shade has been unintentionally thrown, however:

There were so many hypocrites along the way.

