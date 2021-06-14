President Biden’s Covid adviser Andy Slavitt has stated that the pandemic wouldn’t have been as bad as it was if Americans had only sacrificed more. Is there any doubt that Dr. Fauci and others who never missed a paycheck the whole time agree with that?

Here’s video and some transcription from Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

Biden’s Covid czar, @ASlavitt, says the pandemic wouldn’t have been as bad if Americans “had sacrificed a little bit” more. Avoiding social interaction "requires a certain amount of sacrifice and change." pic.twitter.com/H6fGFv5hLi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2021

“We denied the virus for too long under the Trump White House. There was too much squashing of dissent and playing on divisions. I also think we need to look at one another and ask ourselves what do we need to do better next time …" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2021

Cont’d: "In many respects, being able to sacrifice a little bit for one another to get through this and to save more lives is going to be essential. That’s something that I think we could all have done better on." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2021

Keep in mind that Slavitt has been correct about very little this whole time while doing his best to help Democrats cause as much of a panic as possible.

everyone who says re: covid that "we need to make sacrifices" drew a full salary on WFH for the entire period of lockdowns https://t.co/qGQiEYei1B — Dedicating Ruckus (@ded_ruckus) June 14, 2021

Obviously no one in his family died alone, avoided necessry medical care, fell into depression, lost wages,, omitted suicide, or overdosed#clownshow 🤡 https://t.co/Awx7NsMqZi — Bella Dottore 💫 (@GeenaJagger) June 14, 2021

Reminder, when they say "we" and "us" in terms of sacrifice they are not talking about themselves. https://t.co/h8daabL428 — My name Jeff (@unluckynumber11) June 14, 2021

They make that abundantly clear every time they open their mouths.

“The problem is we didn’t surrender enough of our rights.” — Razor (@hale_razor) June 14, 2021

'Wouldnt have been as bad' yet look at the Feb '20 projections versus where we actually are. Incredible. https://t.co/f10piGFOdV pic.twitter.com/c3v1YjpNYV — TheRealBudBundy (@TheRealBudBundy) June 14, 2021

They hate us. HATE US.

If this isn’t crystal clear by now … https://t.co/3ex88jccNc — priestess (@priestess68) June 14, 2021

We’ve got kids with emotional illness and suicide, our elderly dying alone, but this clown thinks we didn’t sacrifice enough. https://t.co/f9yPmAIlCL — I’m Voting For SMOD (@starthrower68) June 14, 2021

Straight up gaslighting. These ppl are truly sinister. https://t.co/J8S2XiO8Md — Eric Ford (@ericford31) June 14, 2021

Next pandemic: “Everyone must kill their dog! Trust us! It’s science!” https://t.co/MvBYgAB0cZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2021

Shade has been unintentionally thrown, however:

There were so many hypocrites along the way.