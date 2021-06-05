There’s a bit of news out of California that isn’t making Democrats happy:

The judge smacked down the Left’s tactic of calling everything an “assault weapon”:

The court found the state’s ban on the sale of AR-15s and other popular rifles violated the Second Amendment. Judge Roger Benitez ruled the guns targeted by California are in common use. He said the state ran afoul of the Constitution in restricting access to them.

“This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection,” Benitez wrote. “The banned ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers, or machineguns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes. Instead, the firearms deemed ‘assault weapons’ are fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles.

“This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes.”

Not surprisingly, Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t happy about it at all:

Democrats can’t just usurp the Constitution by imposing edicts like they did with Covid shutdowns and mandates and they don’t like it:

They really wish that pesky Constitution wouldn’t get in the way.

