The big story for us today is the release of a trove of FOIA’d emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Notice that we said “for us,” because apparently it wasn’t a big story in the minds of many in the White House press corps today:
There was not even one reporter today in the press pool who had the courage to ask the White House about Fauci's emails.
— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) June 2, 2021
We just went through an entire White House briefing (an hour long) without a single question about the Fauci emails.
Journalism is dead.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 2, 2021
Not a single reporter asked about the #FauciEmails at today's press briefing.
Astonishing… but not surprising.
— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) June 2, 2021
Is it true NOT ONE reporter asked about the Fauci emails in the White House briefing today…? Wow.
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 2, 2021
Was there, can confirm. Had the same Q about ransomware attacks asked about six different ways, plus a Q about a beer partnership for vaccines.
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 2, 2021
Amber Athey would have asked, but she wasn’t called on:
I was going to ask about Fauci's emails at today's WH press briefing but unfortunately I was not called on
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 2, 2021
Psaki probably would have deferred and suggested the question be directed to the NIH. Or maybe a promise to…
Circle back
— antny (@miomartino) June 2, 2021
That very well might have happened (if she’d have been asked about it).
Want to know how dead our media is? Not a single "journalist" asked the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, about the Fauci emails.
THEY ARE ALL IN ON IT.
— DJ Freedom Rockets 🚀 (@DJFreedomRocket) June 2, 2021
What a shock. https://t.co/wwd52RSyH7
— Orwell Blarghskovich III (@IiiOrwell) June 2, 2021
***
