There’s plenty of debate about vaccine passports these days, but some are taking matters into their own hands to get a little extra promotion out of it:

A Florida concert promoter is charging $18 for tickets for an upcoming punk-rock concert to people who are vaccinated and $1,000 to those who are not. https://t.co/HcfZiVXz7R — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 28, 2021

People looking for “punk” in that punk rock concert promotion are coming up empty:

Those who used to rage against the machine are now the machine. Sad. https://t.co/2rNfmhmg86 — Stacey – The Compassionate Nihilist (@ScotsFyre) May 29, 2021

This is the most non-punk thing I’ve read this morning. https://t.co/mZ7om7gOhB — Greg 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) May 29, 2021

Being compliant to get into the punk concert is the opposite of punk. https://t.co/ylanOEV4qB — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) May 29, 2021

Nothing says "punk rock" like demanding conformity to cause celebre diktats…🙄 https://t.co/VgKc1vzTei — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) May 29, 2021

This is the least punk thing ever. https://t.co/28u162lFlN — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) May 29, 2021

Not surprisingly, there are no takers for a $999.99 ticket:

Hell, 18 bucks is too much for local punk rock. https://t.co/V07AFRoUZf — Brad Slager – Social Toper and Media Antagonist (@MartiniShark) May 29, 2021

Love this: "So far, no one has bought the full-price $1,000 ticket, but the promoter says if they do, they'll be treated just like everyone else." Um, no. If you're charging someone $1k, you're not treating them like everyone else. You're discriminating. — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) May 29, 2021

But hey, the promoter certainly generated some massive promotion out of that: