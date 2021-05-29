There’s plenty of debate about vaccine passports these days, but some are taking matters into their own hands to get a little extra promotion out of it:

People looking for “punk” in that punk rock concert promotion are coming up empty:

Trending

Not surprisingly, there are no takers for a $999.99 ticket:

But hey, the promoter certainly generated some massive promotion out of that:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: concertscoronavirusCOVID-19Floridavaccine passports