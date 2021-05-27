When discussing tragic nursing home deaths due to Covid-19, the state that most often comes to mind first is New York. However, there are many remaining questions about Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s policies during the pandemic, and details continue to emerge in spite of the governor’s office efforts to avoid transparency:

This deserves your attention as well. @GovWhitmer hid the death toll in nursing homes as well. Just like her buddy @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/79UhZeHcGN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 27, 2021

Dr. Pradheep Shanker shared some details from a Daily Mail story and other outlets:

I've been harping on this for MONTHS. Kudos to journalists actually writing about it! Too bad it took foreign journalists. Our media is garbage. https://t.co/NnI1dUu03z via @MailOnline — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2021

"The health department has recorded more than 19,000 deaths, of which at least 5,600 were in care homes…relies on an 'honor system' where care homes self-report…Another 6,945 Covid-19 deaths are classified vaguely as 'vital records reviews'." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2021

"(DHHS) does not do a thorough job of scrubbing vital records to determine whether people who died of Covid were nursing home residents…our investigation found DHHS did conduct a limited review…and found that 44% could be traced to nursing homes." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2021

Lets also note that Whitmer has an advantage Cuomo didn't: the FOIA laws there are more conducive to the Governor hiding the data. And @GovWhitmer has hidden the data, and CONTINUES to hide the data. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2021

I don't even blame Whitmer for all of those deaths. But I DO BLAME HER for hiding the data. Which she is doing. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2021

Also maddening? The JFK Library Foundation recently gave Whitmer a “Profiles in Covid Courage Award.”

I don’t expect Dems to care one bit about this. https://t.co/5axMXoJZP1 — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 27, 2021

Cuomo + Newsom = Whitmer https://t.co/2bkoBGd5MM — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) May 27, 2021

You can do whatever you want when the American media will cover for you. https://t.co/d9f7z6U27F — J0$h (@joshiegoesboom) May 27, 2021

Additionally, Whitmer’s campaign will now cover the cost of flying Hypocrite Force One to Florida earlier this year:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's candidate committee will now pay for her March flight to Florida after the jet owner said it could not get paid by a nonprofit. https://t.co/R9sbyLZYwf — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) May 27, 2021

Whitmer also used the plane to attend Biden’s inauguration.