When discussing tragic nursing home deaths due to Covid-19, the state that most often comes to mind first is New York. However, there are many remaining questions about Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s policies during the pandemic, and details continue to emerge in spite of the governor’s office efforts to avoid transparency:

Dr. Pradheep Shanker shared some details from a Daily Mail story and other outlets:

Also maddening? The JFK Library Foundation recently gave Whitmer a “Profiles in Covid Courage Award.”

Additionally, Whitmer’s campaign will now cover the cost of flying Hypocrite Force One to Florida earlier this year:

Whitmer also used the plane to attend Biden’s inauguration.

