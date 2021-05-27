From our voluminous “be careful what you ask for” file we find this story that’s covered in a thick layer of irony:

Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown, who voted to defund police, has car stolen https://t.co/ivfVfRFbp8 pic.twitter.com/oIdp1yX9tj — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2021

“Brown said he filed a report with the Atlanta Police Department,” according to the New York Post. In other words, he called the cops (but later declined to press charges).

Strange though that the police got involved instead of social workers.

And even faster if you’re a lefty progressive type.

