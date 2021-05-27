From our voluminous “be careful what you ask for” file we find this story that’s covered in a thick layer of irony:
Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown, who voted to defund police, has car stolen https://t.co/ivfVfRFbp8 pic.twitter.com/oIdp1yX9tj
— New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2021
“Brown said he filed a report with the Atlanta Police Department,” according to the New York Post. In other words, he called the cops (but later declined to press charges).
Oh karma, you cheeky bitchy you. lol https://t.co/9BJ3EVWsPw
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 27, 2021
When karma hits your dogma.
— @BigGorilla4 (@BigGorilla4) May 27, 2021
Strange though that the police got involved instead of social workers.
The social workers will find it.
— MicDre (@dremicdre) May 27, 2021
Surprised he called the cops and not a social worker
— AlexMakesJokes🧢 (@AlexMakesJokes) May 27, 2021
Life comes at you fast https://t.co/uHrPupJAmr
— Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) May 27, 2021
And even faster if you’re a lefty progressive type.
I'm sure he has insurance 🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/qStXTM9Goy
— VIPER 3-3 (@VIPER3316) May 27, 2021
Social workers to the rescue.
— Leanne (@leanneproelders) May 27, 2021
— Félix René Vásquez (@FelixR_Vasquez) May 27, 2021