If any state is lagging behind in reopening after Covid lockdowns and shutdowns, it’s California, but Gov. Gavin Newsom would really like everybody to forget the real reason jobs are returning:

NEW: CA created 101,800 jobs in April. That’s nearly 40% of all jobs created in the NATION. The #CAComeback is happening in real time. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 21, 2021

Newsom also credited blue state governors with jobs returning in those areas:

In the category of things the GOP will ignore today– CA continues to lead the nation in job creation (3rd month in a row). Largest job gains: CA (+101,800) Next up… MORE BLUE STATES 🤯:

NY (+29,200)

CO (+17,000) And largest % increase:

HI (+1.8%) — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 21, 2021

Wow, he really must think everybody’s stupid.

The gaslighting here is truly jaw dropping. https://t.co/KE3DfdnX4a — Joel Brizzée (@BrizzeeJoel) May 21, 2021

Nowhere to go but up after you killed your economy for months and drove out residents. This is no victory. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) May 21, 2021

He killed the state’s economy and is just starting to resuscitate it and wants credit for bringing it back to life? FAIL.

CA didn’t create any jobs. Businesses opened and people went back to work. They stopped working because of your closures. — Danny J. (@BrooklynGoHard_) May 21, 2021

No, you just opened the state back up. You didn’t create anything. 💩 https://t.co/bFTGCfGhzr — Devin 忍者 (@7Devo) May 21, 2021

Because we’re the last to open!! Other states already had their uptick. This is a false pat on the back and you know it. Lol — SoCal Fantasy (@SoCal_Fantasy) May 21, 2021

Lockdown governors patting themselves on the back for recovery of the economies they abused and kicked all the way down. https://t.co/Arm6RbUr1j — Covidian Interregnum (@atgraham) May 21, 2021

Absolutely shameless.