If any state is lagging behind in reopening after Covid lockdowns and shutdowns, it’s California, but Gov. Gavin Newsom would really like everybody to forget the real reason jobs are returning:

Newsom also credited blue state governors with jobs returning in those areas:

Trending

Wow, he really must think everybody’s stupid.

He killed the state’s economy and is just starting to resuscitate it and wants credit for bringing it back to life? FAIL.

Absolutely shameless.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Gavin Newsomjob creation