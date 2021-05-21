Jen Psaki’s press briefing today included remarks about the White House getting back to normal, and she went into greater detail with comments that come with a beverage warning:
"We're back!" says Jen Psaki, about the White House reopening, calling themselves a "warm and fuzzy crew" who "like to hug around here."
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 21, 2021
"I can confirm, we're a warm and fuzzy crew and we like to hug around here." Press Secretary Jen Psaki @PressSec on the White House's reopening as Covid-era restrictions rapidly disappear.
— Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) May 21, 2021
Well, there it is!
"We're back!" pic.twitter.com/qySxgOxa94
— Persident of Amerika (@Persident_of_US) May 21, 2021
Yes, we know https://t.co/BRzFyEiaYi pic.twitter.com/6QZ55dxsF5
— The H2 (@TheH2) May 21, 2021
Jen Psaki just said the Biden White House is a “warm and fuzzy crew” and that the administration likes to hug.
Given the videos of Joe out there sniffing people, I might rephrase that statement if I were her. pic.twitter.com/GdpqbfhR2H
— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) May 21, 2021
But hey, no mean tweets! 😅😂🤣 https://t.co/3VMHlZdNqU
— Scary A-A-non (@Scary_A_A_Non) May 21, 2021