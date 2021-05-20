House Republicans who have ignored Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate have received warning letters (Massie filed his in the appropriate receptacle).

Pelosi doubled down today, saying “there is no honor system” while also making it known that apparently she believes vaccinated people can get sick if an unvaccinated person breaths near them:

There’s no “honor system”? Ok…

So at least Pelosi got that right.

And she seems pretty proud of it.

Also, did Pelosi take a swipe at maskless reporters today?

