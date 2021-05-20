House Republicans who have ignored Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate have received warning letters (Massie filed his in the appropriate receptacle).

Pelosi doubled down today, saying “there is no honor system” while also making it known that apparently she believes vaccinated people can get sick if an unvaccinated person breaths near them:

Nancy Pelosi rejects the science and CDC guidance on masks: “what is this the honor system?” pic.twitter.com/2PFzStJ8g5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2021

There’s no “honor system”? Ok…

TBF, she definitely knows nothing about honor. https://t.co/aZmdpUj3Es — Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) May 20, 2021

So at least Pelosi got that right.

Takeaway: 1. Nancy doesn't understand the science or her duty to govern. 2. The House Chamber is a petri dish of disease. 3. House Members are selfish. 4. House Members have no honor (in fact, that one made her actually laugh at the thought). https://t.co/Bv3lhdRs6D — Resist the Dark Winter (@JABKAB4) May 20, 2021

IF the vaccine is effective, then someone who has been vaccinated, can’t get COVID….so what is she saying? https://t.co/dPJDLz7p5Y — Justamom (@Just_a_mom_00) May 20, 2021

Did Nancy finally catch on that the protocols over the last 14 months have all been shots in the dark https://t.co/2zPHuKHvUu — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) May 20, 2021

Today’s reminder that Democrats like Nancy Pelosi are totalitarian in nature. https://t.co/Mv2RzRJe0S — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 20, 2021

And she seems pretty proud of it.

Also, did Pelosi take a swipe at maskless reporters today?