Back in March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the state’s mask mandate had Beto O’Rourke predicting catastrophe:

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin was also on the doom prediction train:

Fast forward to today and these updates:

You might also remember Dr. Fauci foreseeing possible disaster after the Texas Rangers started the season with a sold-out stadium.

They missed it by THAT much.

But the reality of the situation isn’t sitting well with those who refuse to admit that the original fear-mongering predictions were exactly that.

Yep, there are many who simply refuse to accept reality.

