Back in March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the state’s mask mandate had Beto O’Rourke predicting catastrophe:

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's move to lift the face mask mandate is a “death warrant” for the state. "This is a really politically convenient bombshell to drop," he said. "…He has basically told Texans 'you are on your own.'" pic.twitter.com/9n2KTzyegH — CNN (@CNN) March 4, 2021

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin was also on the doom prediction train:

Abbott is going to kill more Texans https://t.co/R34z4NGXHL — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 3, 2021

Fast forward to today and these updates:

Texas reports zero deaths 2 months after Biden called its reopening plan as "Neanderthal thinking" https://t.co/XQciSueWij — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 17, 2021

Today Texas reported: * 0 Covid related deaths–the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020. * the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months * the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever * the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months. Thanks, Texans! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2021

You might also remember Dr. Fauci foreseeing possible disaster after the Texas Rangers started the season with a sold-out stadium.

Fauci said Texas was “ill-advised” to lift restrictions 11 weeks ago. Gavin Newsom called Texas “reckless,” and Biden called them Neanderthals. https://t.co/7unP89aeQf — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) May 17, 2021

They missed it by THAT much.

People are figuring out that the president is Joe Biden. https://t.co/5PDdEMhhIL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2021

But the reality of the situation isn’t sitting well with those who refuse to admit that the original fear-mongering predictions were exactly that.

The replies to Newsweek's tweet are mostly conspiracy theorists questioning the COVID numbers from Texas. Because Abbott is totally hiding the dead people like DeSantis is doing in Florida … or something. — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) May 17, 2021

The responses are pure gold…it’s a wonder we didn’t squash the virus waaay earlier with so many friggin’ experts out there. And so many top notch journalists “although I have no evidence, I’m sure they’re hiding bodies.” — Greg C (@Run26to100) May 17, 2021

The copium being inhaled in the replies. H/t @decunningham2. https://t.co/becABri1jG — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 17, 2021

Yep, there are many who simply refuse to accept reality.