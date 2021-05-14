Yesterday the Biden White House helped spread the news about the CDC saying that fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear a mask:

America has been waiting for this day for a long time pic.twitter.com/aiTiAIZzxk — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 13, 2021

Today an aide for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene let Rep. Eric Swalwell, who we assume is fully vaccinated, know that he’s good to go without a mask in the Capitol:

I saw the altercation but was not close enough to hear Swalwell. — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

That’s not a problem, because Rep. Swalwell took to Twitter to provide his version of the stunning and brave stand:

I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit. https://t.co/o8j0DXWOBm — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 14, 2021

If the quote about what the aide said is accurate, he never told Swalwell to remove his mask but only reminded him that the CDC and Biden said it’s now OK to do so.

Stunning and brave. — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) May 14, 2021

No he didn’t all he said was “Biden says you don’t need it” it’s on tape you ass clown. https://t.co/0GY2CiCbRb — 135 Mafia (@Hey_its_Don_) May 14, 2021

Any elected official vaccinated but not following CDC guidance by wearing a mask should be questioned by media. It's newsworthy. It's anti-reason and anti-science at best, it's anti-vax and undermining of the effort to achieve herd immunity or worse. https://t.co/mgOdfO0gLs — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 14, 2021

Swalwell used to have very different takes on this issue: