Yesterday the Biden White House helped spread the news about the CDC saying that fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear a mask:

Today an aide for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene let Rep. Eric Swalwell, who we assume is fully vaccinated, know that he’s good to go without a mask in the Capitol:

That’s not a problem, because Rep. Swalwell took to Twitter to provide his version of the stunning and brave stand:

If the quote about what the aide said is accurate, he never told Swalwell to remove his mask but only reminded him that the CDC and Biden said it’s now OK to do so.

Swalwell used to have very different takes on this issue:

