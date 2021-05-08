Fox News has not in any way avoided news about of what’s going on between some House Republicans and Rep. Liz Cheney, but CNN’s Fox News watchdog Brian Stelter did help prove how the lefty cable media is beating the story to death:

“Just 48”?

Going overboard is CNN’s business model.

This week the Babylon Bee perfectly summed up the current state of CNN.

The “GOP Civil War” angle is CNN’s new thing now that Trump’s out of office:

