Fox News has not in any way avoided news about of what’s going on between some House Republicans and Rep. Liz Cheney, but CNN’s Fox News watchdog Brian Stelter did help prove how the lefty cable media is beating the story to death:

GOP in disarray? Not on GOP TV. This week, Liz Cheney was mentioned 300+ times each on CNN and MSNBC. On Fox News? Just 48 times, per TVEyes pic.twitter.com/delwbVFsEu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 8, 2021

“Just 48”?

It's "just 48 times" because you guys mentioned her an insane 300 times.

300 in one week is 43 times a day! Is there nothing else newsworthy happening in the world at the moment? — The Sentinel (@quod_excubia) May 8, 2021

So in addition to your creepy obsession with FNC, you now have one for Liz Cheney is how I read that — Brandon (@BS_355) May 8, 2021

Maybe cnn and msnbc went overboard? — aring (@aring) May 8, 2021

Going overboard is CNN’s business model.

Brian's not making the point he thinks he is. pic.twitter.com/cq5BvGfQix — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 8, 2021

He is however making an amazing point about CNN's coverage of the 3rd person in seniority leadership of the minority party in the House of Representatives. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 8, 2021

This week the Babylon Bee perfectly summed up the current state of CNN.

300+ times in a week?! That seems healthy. https://t.co/f9Gjbiz4GX — BatMN (@_BatMN_) May 8, 2021

This is actually f'ckng funny. Only Stelter could self-own this hard. CNN mentioned Liz Cheney 300 times 😂 https://t.co/AOqdVezH24 — Jon Katz (@JonKatzShow) May 8, 2021

It takes a really myopic perspective to not recognize the absurdity of putting “just” in front of “48” — Tom McDonald (@Cornhuskertom) May 8, 2021

Stelter keeps doing this, as if 48 mentions of someone in a week is ignoring a story, and 300+ is not embarrassingly obsessive https://t.co/F0rVPL5z6V — Brian Aji (@BrianAji_) May 8, 2021

TRANSLATION: CNN and MSNBC are now operating at Fatal Attraction levels of obsessed insanity.https://t.co/UqkDpc29as — Ernest Hemingway (@ErnestH16059330) May 8, 2021

Perhaps most Americans don’t really care who serves in the 3rd-ranking leadership spot for the minority party, in a single chamber of Congress? Just a thought, @brianstelter. 🤔 https://t.co/PEv4Nz5Sqi — Trey Terry (@treyterry) May 8, 2021

The “GOP Civil War” angle is CNN’s new thing now that Trump’s out of office: