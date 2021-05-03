After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office on January 20th, people who have followed the mainstream media for any length of time said “now the fact-checkers can start their vacations!” That was said not because people actually expected fewer lies from the incoming administration, but — well, you know why.

However, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained it all this way:

Things have been quieter around here in presidential-fact-check land, CNN's Daniel Dale writes. https://t.co/aMo7bdKV7U — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2021

This president says some inaccurate stuff. Not ideal. But there’s no pretending that this era is remotely similar to the last president’s staggering daily avalanche of extreme wrongness. My fact-check look at Biden’s first 100 days: https://t.co/BTLAd7bD4N — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 2, 2021

In addition to the fact that Trump is a uniquely prolific liar, it’s been quieter in fact-check land under Biden because it’s been quieter in general. Per @FactbaseFeed data, Biden uttered 28% fewer public words through 100 days than Trump did. https://t.co/BTLAd7bD4N — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 2, 2021

Sure, Biden doesn’t speak in speeches or to reporters nearly as much as Trump, but he’s been allowed to get away with some serious whoppers, and everybody knows why:

4-year vacation for Dale & Kessler (How refreshing) https://t.co/imPMJB2Kue — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 3, 2021

Funny how fact-checking hits snooze when it's your guy in the hot seat. https://t.co/YIKlSrPRGp — kayjay (@gatorkjh6) May 3, 2021

Just one example: Back in January, CNN reported that Dale found President Biden’s economic speech to be “highly factual” but with “some nuances” (there’s another word for “some nuances” but of course it wasn’t used).

Maybe because he doesn’t actually say anything during his ramblings… 🤔 — Jimothy (@Jimothyyyyyyyyy) May 3, 2021

Can't fact-check truindrntionldprsru — Vojtěch Mohyla (@Juvak) May 3, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

CNN doesn’t fact check Biden most of the time — Thomas Jefferson (@Freedom3434) May 3, 2021

A lot of things Biden or Harris say seem to slip under the fact-checkers’ radar.