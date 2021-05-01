An Alaska couple who were in Washington, DC on January 6th but never went near the U.S. Capitol say they got a rather aggressive visit from FBI agents this week, and guess what they were looking for:

Alaska couple asleep when armed FBI agents break down door. Emerge from bedroom, seven guns pointed at them. Why? Attended 1/6 Trump rally; insist never got closer than 100 yards to Capitol. Agents don't believe; say 'We're here for Nancy Pelosi's laptop.' https://t.co/VRaFBLB3FH — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 30, 2021

The scary part is that this is somehow enough evidence to get a warrant — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 1, 2021

So who DOES have Nancy Pelosi's laptop and why are the Dems freaking out about the laptop so much that they are sending the FBI to terrorize innocent people to try & find it?

Local media has also reported the story.

But by the time it was all over, the FBI apparently realized they had the wrong people:

“It was a case of mistaken identity”. FBI is irredeemable. https://t.co/3W290ZwNTO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 1, 2021

Why did the FBI point guns at this couple, bash a hole in their front door, handcuff them for 3 hours, ransack their house, and delay showing them the search warrant? On the basis of a fuzzy photo which obviously was someone else https://t.co/6rb8ZFrOKr https://t.co/6rb8ZFrOKr — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 30, 2021

It sounds like somebody was a little overzealous:

Ultimately, the couple was handcuffed and interrogated for the better part of three hours before being released. In the end, it was a case of mistaken identity. The Huepers were in D.C. for the rally with President Trump, but they never came close to entering the Capitol, and certainly never took Pelosi’s laptop. It appears the FBI were most interested in Marilyn. They had a photo of a woman wearing the same coat as her, and with a similar hairstyle. The photo was taken from Capitol building cameras, according to Marilyn, but beyond the hair and coat, there is little similarity between Marilyn and the woman photographed inside the Capitol.

The NYC apartment of Rudy Giuliani was also recently raided, but maybe you’ve noticed who has escaped having any doors kicked in…

Hunter Biden still hasn’t had any residence raided. https://t.co/tD6eTP6yMe — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) May 1, 2021

Speaking of that, here’s a response that would have stopped the FBI in their tracks:

"Sorry, we only have Hunter Biden's laptop."

