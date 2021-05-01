An Alaska couple who were in Washington, DC on January 6th but never went near the U.S. Capitol say they got a rather aggressive visit from FBI agents this week, and guess what they were looking for:

Wow.

Trending

Local media has also reported the story.

But by the time it was all over, the FBI apparently realized they had the wrong people:

It sounds like somebody was a little overzealous:

Ultimately, the couple was handcuffed and interrogated for the better part of three hours before being released. In the end, it was a case of mistaken identity.

The Huepers were in D.C. for the rally with President Trump, but they never came close to entering the Capitol, and certainly never took Pelosi’s laptop.

It appears the FBI were most interested in Marilyn. They had a photo of a woman wearing the same coat as her, and with a similar hairstyle. The photo was taken from Capitol building cameras, according to Marilyn, but beyond the hair and coat, there is little similarity between Marilyn and the woman photographed inside the Capitol.

The NYC apartment of Rudy Giuliani was also recently raided, but maybe you’ve noticed who has escaped having any doors kicked in…

Speaking of that, here’s a response that would have stopped the FBI in their tracks:

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlaskaDonald TrumpFBINancy PelosiU.S. capitol