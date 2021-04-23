Because Democrats control Congress and the White House, 2021 dictates that Greta Thunberg speak remotely with members of Congress about climate change.

Dem Rep. Katie Porter asked for some advice from Thunberg in regards to her daughter being scared by all the “we’ve only got XX years to live” rhetoric:

.@RepKatiePorter’s 9-year-old daughter said, “The Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon.” The congresswoman asked @GretaThunberg about the emotional toll of climate change on youth https://t.co/GTtIE58NSb pic.twitter.com/fYrE6y39cb — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) April 22, 2021

Wow, somebody’s allowing her kids to be frightened to help push the Left’s narrative — if what Porter said is even true:

Maybe if Mommy would stop terrifying her daughter over imaginary problems, things would improve. — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) April 23, 2021

If you're contributing to a discourse where you allow 9 year-olds to live in an utterly irrational fear than you're not solving anything. https://t.co/IClvv0xtOb — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 23, 2021

And “solving” a problem isn’t the goal behind all this.

This is emotional abuse. https://t.co/P5UeKc4ljn — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 23, 2021

Okay, so Katie Porter psychologically abuses her child. Noted. — Henry (@_HMSP) April 23, 2021

A Member of Congress asking a high school dropout how to comfort her mentally abused child is peak woke. https://t.co/eaPjeFdItU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 23, 2021

Communism is an existential threat. Lying to children, damaging their mental health with doom porn should be a cluckin crime https://t.co/Y7ahAOVdor — Rooster Pisces (@roosterpisces) April 23, 2021

Anyone who leads an innocent child to believe that trace CO2 might kill us all is guilty of child abuse.#ClimateCult #Insanity https://t.co/NUn7yfvZ43 — Tom Nelson (@tan123) April 23, 2021

Maybe the emotional toll of climate change on our youth isn’t significant at all? The emotional toll of people telling kids “THE EARTH IS DOOMED!” on the other hand… https://t.co/Z1x28j0JH0 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 23, 2021

Ben Shapiro summed it up this way:

Emotionally crippling your children to own the cons https://t.co/2jz2eQonR2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2021

It’s come to this.