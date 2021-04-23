Because Democrats control Congress and the White House, 2021 dictates that Greta Thunberg speak remotely with members of Congress about climate change.

Dem Rep. Katie Porter asked for some advice from Thunberg in regards to her daughter being scared by all the “we’ve only got XX years to live” rhetoric:

Wow, somebody’s allowing her kids to be frightened to help push the Left’s narrative — if what Porter said is even true:

And “solving” a problem isn’t the goal behind all this.

Ben Shapiro summed it up this way:

It’s come to this.

