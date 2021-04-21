As you know, people from “journalists” all the way to the White House press secretary have gone above and beyond the call of Democrat narrative duty to avoid adding full context to the events surrounding the police shooting in Columbus, Ohio. One such example took place on CNN (of course) today. Fortunately Jake Tapper was there to add immediate context to a claim made by a guest.

Wait, no, that didn’t happen:

THIS. Is CNN.

Yep. Apparently the only way to spin their way out of reality is to claim that swinging knives around is just a thing that teens do these days.

Tags: Columbusjake tapperMa'Khia BryantOhiopolice shooting