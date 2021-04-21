As you know, people from “journalists” all the way to the White House press secretary have gone above and beyond the call of Democrat narrative duty to avoid adding full context to the events surrounding the police shooting in Columbus, Ohio. One such example took place on CNN (of course) today. Fortunately Jake Tapper was there to add immediate context to a claim made by a guest.

Wait, no, that didn’t happen:

What happened to @JakeTapper? His guest claims a girl trying to STAB ANOTHER GIRL TO DEATH was "essentially a teenage fight, a schoolyard fight" and Tapper says, "yeah" with that trademark, stupid look on his face as if he's seriously considering that point to be a deep one. pic.twitter.com/bYZMFeUoQO — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 21, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.

A "schoolyard fight" is where kids push one another and maybe throw a few punches. It's not attempting to stab someone. https://t.co/0G7MbUbCa5 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) April 21, 2021

Normalizing knife fights is the only way the left can dismiss the absurdity that we all just watched on camera. https://t.co/F5sNd8iAAa — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 21, 2021

Yep. Apparently the only way to spin their way out of reality is to claim that swinging knives around is just a thing that teens do these days.