The prosecution and defense are concluding their closing arguments in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin today, and earlier Al Sharpton tweeted this short video:
Headed to Minneapolis to stand with the Floyd family as closing arguments are set to be made today. pic.twitter.com/kkS9KtHzq1
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 19, 2021
It doesn’t exactly look as if Sharpton’s flying commercial there.
Not this time, that’s for sure.
A can of gasoline prepares to fly to a city of matches.
Oh for sure! (Cue eye roll)
And Sharpton of course has company:
Rev. Jesse Jackson and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee came to court to support the family of #GeorgeFloyd. pic.twitter.com/otB1UGuYPH
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 19, 2021