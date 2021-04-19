The prosecution and defense are concluding their closing arguments in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin today, and earlier Al Sharpton tweeted this short video:

It doesn’t exactly look as if Sharpton’s flying commercial there.

Not this time, that’s for sure.

Trending

Oh for sure! (Cue eye roll)

And Sharpton of course has company:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al SharptonBrookyn CenterDerek ChauvinGeorge FloydMN