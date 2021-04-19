The prosecution and defense are concluding their closing arguments in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin today, and earlier Al Sharpton tweeted this short video:

Headed to Minneapolis to stand with the Floyd family as closing arguments are set to be made today. pic.twitter.com/kkS9KtHzq1 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 19, 2021

It doesn’t exactly look as if Sharpton’s flying commercial there.

The Rev doesn’t fly coach lol — Ripper MaGoo, Jr. 🇺🇸🍦🍦🍦 (@ddk1) April 19, 2021

Not this time, that’s for sure.

Don't forget your pot stirrer. And private security. https://t.co/1scc0bCgGk — Mushfrascructure (@MushKat) April 19, 2021

BLM donations are paying for mansions and private jets…what a movement✊🏾 https://t.co/i8W0cHJYZP — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) April 19, 2021

Flexing the private jet with all those grift bucks you make off the backs of people like Floyd’s family https://t.co/i0dFMwnLtT — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) April 19, 2021

The epitome of the lack of self-awareness. https://t.co/CrKXK8bScE — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) April 19, 2021

BLM donations for mansions and private planes.https://t.co/emXWJsrLqY — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) April 19, 2021

A can of gasoline prepares to fly to a city of matches.

Al flies private, but he doesn't pay his taxes or court ordered settlements. He also has a body count in his wake. https://t.co/XWUnwUEO4L — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 19, 2021

And you felt showing off your private jet was appropriate because? https://t.co/pCcAc1sROW — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) April 19, 2021

Headed to Minneapolis to collect my 10% of the 27mil the Floyd family received. Fixed it for you Rev! #cashmoney #racepimp https://t.co/tDOmXp4wWU — Phillip Hernandez (@PhillipManuel42) April 19, 2021

Race hustlin pays nicely https://t.co/t7sdxMpGQ9 — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) April 19, 2021

I'm sure Reverend Al will keep things nice and calm https://t.co/2WYiRXPuIF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 19, 2021

Oh for sure! (Cue eye roll)

And Sharpton of course has company: