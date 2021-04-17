A new Pew poll on President Biden’s approval is making the rounds and the Democrats are proudly pointing it out this week:
Biden hits 59 percent approval rating in Pew poll https://t.co/vqUL6c4myu pic.twitter.com/ESESelMFW0
— The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2021
First off, not everybody’s buying that:
No he didn’t. 😂😂😂
— Okay. (@corrcomm) April 17, 2021
Dude couldn't hit 59% approval on his own house. Major definitely isn't a fan.
— FunkyFakePie (@gramkind) April 17, 2021
nobody is buying this.
— Tet (@Boba_Tett) April 17, 2021
Among Democrats? https://t.co/ZJcU3Fpq29
— The Dapper Breamer (@Lupus_Loricatus) April 17, 2021
More Democrats were certainly sampled. A lot more:
What were the actual numbers
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 17, 2021
It is the unweighted sample size, not sure where they still skewed it a little more towards Dems 52-43. pic.twitter.com/PhnN7Dr93V
— harold chasen (@haroldmchasen) April 17, 2021
It looks like they were +9 (d) pic.twitter.com/aoJ8r2QJEU
— harold chasen (@haroldmchasen) April 17, 2021
The raw sample was D+31. Any decent pollster would tell you you can't wait such a sample and get anything that's not biased. Not to mention weighting to D+9 is nuts also
— SJ on Nantucket (@SJonNantucket) April 17, 2021
The poll was certainly generously weighted toward Biden:
Joe Biden & Dems, you’re welcome!