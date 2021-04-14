The White House is hosting a “climate summit” next week, and 40 world leaders have been invited to participate. Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry has his fingers crossed that China’s President Xi will still take part, though so far he hasn’t responded to the invitation:

Kerry seems genuinely disappointed and perplexed.

We expected nothing less!

Trending

Maybe it would make a difference if Kerry told Xi the summit would also include a performance from James Taylor.

Kerry looks like he’s just been told “you can’t sit with us!”

You just know that’ll happen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaClimate changeglobal warmingJoe BidenJohn KerryPresident Xi