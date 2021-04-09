Remember “two weeks to slow the spread”? Well, that was over a year ago and we’re still hearing it. This time, however, it’s in the form of a Democrat state governor who has been one of the bigger lockdown/shutdown advocates in the country. This time though it’s voluntary:

NEWS: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urges a 2-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports & indoor restaurant dining. She stops short of ordering restrictions, instead asking for voluntary compliance to slow spread of COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations mount — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) April 9, 2021

Also, the media and Democrats (pardon the redundancy) have been patting the Biden administration on the back over vaccine distribution, but it sounds like there could be trouble in the ranks:

Whitmer also renews her call for the federal government to send more J&J vaccines to Michigan. 'We really should be surging vaccines to states that are experiencing serious outbreaks.' — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) April 9, 2021

And everybody knows what the mainstream media reaction will be:

Why would DeSantis do this https://t.co/eqmAWU0ZwI — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 9, 2021

“60 Minutes” better get another hit on Gov. DeSantis ready to go as a distraction!

The definition of insanity. "We've had some of the most restrictive lockdowns in the country for over a year, but maybe if we do the thing that isn't working BUT MORE, we can get our numbers down to be comparable to the states that never locked down to begin with!" https://t.co/P3LOqzTCza — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) April 9, 2021

“Lockdowns work, unless they don’t, which means we need more lockdowns!” #SCIENCE

Texas has full stadiums of massless people and no worries and Michigan has been locked down like a rat for a year and we are the worst state…. weird. — LUV (@2v7J4soa6mx9dCe) April 9, 2021

Whitmer's first three lockdowns were complete failures, but she's certain the fourth time will be the charm. https://t.co/S9W2rPbYT1 — Robbie Sherman (@RobbieSherman77) April 9, 2021

Same governor that wouldn’t allow people to buy seeds to grow food and had people Arrested for going fishing? Wonder why people don’t listen to her now 🤷🏼‍♂️🤣 https://t.co/FVDuPt1QkF — Chris Mills (@chrisbmills) April 9, 2021

Michigan is re-locking down. I thought @JoeBiden would shut down the virus, not the country? https://t.co/MnejQL1VwX — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) April 9, 2021

Perhaps Whitmer should consult her Fauci pillow for guidance: