At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki took a question from a reporter not in the room:

Psaki announces a new tradition of taking a question from a regional reporter who can't physically be at the White House. This reporter is in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/fUY2XVxmWz — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 9, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is going to start taking questions from regional reporters who do not live in Washington in her briefings. The first reporter to appear virtually at the briefing is from Alaska. pic.twitter.com/98CxmDyIEb — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 9, 2021

It might have been a new tradition, just not for the current administration:

.@seanspicer did this early in the Trump administration, and @KimKalunian asked the first-ever remote question at a White House press briefing https://t.co/JUVuORS6p8 — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) April 9, 2021

Jen Psaki, April 9, 2021: "What we are going to start doing is we are going to start taking questions from a regional reporter who does not live in Washington." REMINDER: @seanspicer and the Trump White House did this for the first time ever back in February 2017. pic.twitter.com/0x0lI4cfwF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 9, 2021

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer was among those reminding any reporters who don’t remember:

A “new tradition”. Are you kidding. I get @CBSNews is in the tank for the Dems but at least try to fake it better https://t.co/TsIiOVltzR — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 9, 2021

At least the Biden administration is showing a commitment to recycling.

Elect a plagiarist as president, can't be surprised when they start stealing ideas and passing them off as original. https://t.co/leZmnaIZ68 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 9, 2021

It won’t be the last time.