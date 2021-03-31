There’s a lot of serious issues going on, but during a Supreme Court session there was a moment of levity and it involved a lawyer giving Clarence Thomas a different title:

Seth Waxman, at NCAA argument, call Justice Thomas “Mr. Chief Justice.” Thomas says he appreciates the promotion. Roberts responds that the job isn’t open.

Here’s the audio:

Following a question from #SCOTUS Justice Thomas:

Seth Waxman: "Mr. Chief Justice, the amateurism rules"

Thomas: "Thank you for the promotion by the way."

Waxman: "I'm sorry, but I'm sure you would be terrific at that"

Chief Justice Roberts: "There's no opening, Mr. Waxman." pic.twitter.com/u6AUVYdKtb

— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) March 31, 2021