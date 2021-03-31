There’s a lot of serious issues going on, but during a Supreme Court session there was a moment of levity and it involved a lawyer giving Clarence Thomas a different title:
Seth Waxman, at NCAA argument, call Justice Thomas “Mr. Chief Justice.” Thomas says he appreciates the promotion. Roberts responds that the job isn’t open.
— Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) March 31, 2021
Here’s the audio:
Following a question from #SCOTUS Justice Thomas:
Seth Waxman: "Mr. Chief Justice, the amateurism rules"
Thomas: "Thank you for the promotion by the way."
Waxman: "I'm sorry, but I'm sure you would be terrific at that"
Chief Justice Roberts: "There's no opening, Mr. Waxman." pic.twitter.com/u6AUVYdKtb
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) March 31, 2021
LOL.
Actually a lot of people wouldn’t mind seeing that be the case:
Hopefully it will be Chief Justice Thomas https://t.co/L6ReE4wVgK
— MC 🇺🇸 (@MCOriginalist) March 31, 2021
https://t.co/TsGmhFfuNd pic.twitter.com/CXJ6AE4POE
— CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 31, 2021
If only
— MS (@SimmonsBama1962) March 31, 2021
Chief Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas…hmm, I kinda like it. https://t.co/WEbuqPXq5i
— Working Man 🇺🇸 (@thetemphero) March 31, 2021