The New York Times provides us with plenty of material when it comes to examples of media bias and the oft-accompanying selective amnesia in the field of journalism, but a take has been spotted that comes close to taking the unobjective cake, and here it is:

Mike Pompeo is emerging as the most outspoken critic of President Biden among former top Trump officials, ignoring, much as he did in office, the custom that current and former secretaries of state avoid the appearance of political partisanship. https://t.co/HFkDxGUXOi — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 30, 2021

Really?

Talk about stretching for an angle. The Times must be like the rest of the media and pretending to forget about what happened previously:

So noted non-partisan Hilary Clinton was Secretary of State … — Barry Glazer Capital (@MickEnglewood) March 30, 2021

It’s fair to say Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton broke this tradition as well. https://t.co/F2Sm364aZe — David Slavick (@davidslavick) March 30, 2021

And not only Hillary:

The previous two Democratic secretaries of state were literally Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, who hammered Trump constantly! https://t.co/CKo94CSe8e — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 30, 2021

What former Secretaries of State have avoided political partisanship?! Hillary Clinton? John Kerry? Colin Powell who has endorsed every Dem for 20 years? Albright called Trump a fascist. Only recent Secretary of State to respect this “custom” is Condi Rice. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 30, 2021

John Kerry is not only a frequent Trump critic, but he’s an adviser in the Biden administration. WHAT “custom,” NYT?

Um hey, @nytimes… have you heard of Hillary Clinton or John Kerry? https://t.co/ajXTp9S56d — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) March 30, 2021

Aside from Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, you got that right for the last decade or so. https://t.co/3WZnT9ODth — Volatility Smile (@volatilitysmile) March 30, 2021

Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016. There are many ways you could describe John Kerry conduct post-2016, but "avoid[ing] the appearance of political partisanship" is not one of them. This headline is simply in bad faith. https://t.co/FOXed16Yn4 — Gabe Katz (@gabe_katz_) March 30, 2021