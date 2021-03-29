The New York Times provides us with plenty of material when it comes to examples of media bias and the oft-accompanying selective amnesia in the field of journalism, but a take has been spotted that comes close to taking the unobjective cake, and here it is:

Really?

Talk about stretching for an angle. The Times must be like the rest of the media and pretending to forget about what happened previously:

Trending

And not only Hillary:

John Kerry is not only a frequent Trump critic, but he’s an adviser in the Biden administration. WHAT “custom,” NYT?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonJohn KerryMike PompeoSecretary of State