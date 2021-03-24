At a Senate hearing for the so-called “For the People Act,” Republican Sen. Roy Blunt was questioning a witness from Utah on the subject of allegations of voter suppression and he hit a sore spot with Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar:

LOL. @RoyBlunt just nuked the Democrats by asking a Dem witness why a Utah law removing dead voters based on Social Security numbers was “voter suppression.” Witness: because federal government makes mistakes. Blunt: so why do you want feds to run elections? @amyklobuchar was mad

Blunt presses witness on the talking point that clearing dead off voter rolls (which voters support) is "voter suppression."

Witness says that the lists provided from SSA and others are unreliable

Blunt points out that putting Federal government in charge would make rolls worse pic.twitter.com/NO4TTZ0o8i

— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 24, 2021