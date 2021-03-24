White House press secretary Jen Psaki took some more questions today and got in some more dodging practice with this inquiry about a Senate report on President Biden’s son Hunter:

Psaki’s never heard the claim but seems pretty sure it’s not true so she’ll really appreciate it if reporters just let it go.

Maybe Psaki can read the Senate report in question and “circle back” to this later.

For now we’ll just call it a “Psaki fallacy.”

