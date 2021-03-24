President Biden hosted an Equal Pay Day event at the White House today, and US Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe made it clear that she’s not happy with what she’s making compared to people on the men’s team:

The tiny violins, accompanied by Econ 101 lessons, immediately began:

During the event, President Biden said this:

This leads Dave Rubin to a great idea if Rapinoe wants to increase her paycheck:

Problem solved!

Clearly there are other factors involved when it comes to compensation other than merely “we do the same job.”

