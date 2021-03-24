President Biden hosted an Equal Pay Day event at the White House today, and US Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe made it clear that she’s not happy with what she’s making compared to people on the men’s team:

US Soccer's Megan Rapinoe at the White House: "I've been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. I've been told that I don't deserve any more than less because I am a woman. Despite all the wins, I'm still paid less than men who do the same job that I do." pic.twitter.com/QC7N2g4OJp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

The tiny violins, accompanied by Econ 101 lessons, immediately began:

Narrator: it’s not the same job. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 24, 2021

The Biden Administration holding therapy sessions for millionaires. https://t.co/z4AIqynbBB — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 24, 2021

Economics 101: freely competitive market through relationship of supply & demand determines outcome. https://t.co/2dTHGkpfbJ — renaissance man (@malumsuperate) March 24, 2021

You can only get paid from the revenue that is brought in…I know math is hard but pretending like just being a certain demographic is why you aren’t getting paid is disingenuous. https://t.co/KTBRNISjAb — Benevolus™ 🌐 (@RealBenevolus) March 24, 2021

This is such a played out narrative it’s actually boring at this point. https://t.co/C0TYe8t9dx — Josh (@JustJoshinYaCam) March 24, 2021

During the event, President Biden said this:

BIDEN: "There's not a single thing a man can do that a woman can't do as well or better. Not a single thing." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 24, 2021

This leads Dave Rubin to a great idea if Rapinoe wants to increase her paycheck:

So say you’re a man and play in the men’s league. Joe just said women are as good as men in everything. Cash in, Wokester! https://t.co/izvDVFr4Po — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 24, 2021

Problem solved!

Clearly there are other factors involved when it comes to compensation other than merely “we do the same job.”