President Biden stumbling multiple times going up the steps of Air Force One last week dominated an entire news cycle, and it would still be getting media attention for “health concern” reasons if Trump had been the one tripping.

At today’s White House presser, Jen Psaki tried to put the matter to rest with this explanation:

"I don't know if you've been up those steps but they're a little tricky some times," @PressSec says when asked about President Biden falling while walking up the stairs to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/cNM5tl7Egb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 22, 2021

.@PressSec says President Biden is “100% fine” after falling up the stairs of Air Force One. “I don't know if you've been up those steps, they’re a little tricky sometimes." pic.twitter.com/XWDJuVJddn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 22, 2021

Psaki made a flight of stairs sound like Biden was trying to walk across a rolling log in a river.

And, so it begins, the excuses for why #StumblingJoe can't make it up a flight of stairs. At least she didn't blame Trump! https://t.co/M1UZ9Bgs0V — 𝕀𝕞𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕥𝕥𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕖 (@Im_Scott_Free) March 22, 2021

No Trump blame? Baby steps!

Again, how many billions of times did Reagan, Bush 1, Bush 2, Clinton, Obama, Trump and their wives go up and down those stairs in the last 40 years without tripping once, let alone three times in the span of ten seconds!?!? https://t.co/qM5G85L5Pn — Lucas Day (@Lukelakers) March 22, 2021

Well, there was also a light breeze according to a Biden spokesperson, so add that to the list of possible contributing factors.

They are covered in anti slip carpeting — P-E-Z (@pez1963) March 22, 2021

Wonder how President Trump managed them, every single time. https://t.co/j8FE1TQ2vx — Bob (@rsech57) March 22, 2021