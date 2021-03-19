Here’s a brief update on the state of late-night “comedy” shows using two different hosts as examples.

Up first we have Stephen Colbert trying his best to get Sen. Chuck Schumer to commit to ending the filibuster. Late-night “comedy” activism at its finest:

Maybe the FCC should require tags at the end of late-night “comedy” shows that say “We’re the Democrats, and we approve this message.”

Yes, this is what people want when they watch late night talk shows: discussions with Chuck Schumer about the filibuster https://t.co/5qIxA51txU — David Mann (@The_Dave_Mann) March 19, 2021

I miss when late night shows were actually comedy — Brendan Karvelis (@bkarvelis) March 19, 2021

colbert being basically another hour of MSNBC for the past five years is funny in a sad way https://t.co/ufJjY7HCD9 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 19, 2021

Nope, can't imagine why the late-night audience has dwindled away to a fraction of its former size. https://t.co/MDAo2E8yRY — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) March 19, 2021

MSCBS.

The only thing funny about it is its predictability. https://t.co/03PE4OfIjG — Dave Johnson (@Johnson_DavidS) March 19, 2021

Nice to hear someone say “representative democracy”. Next up on learning curve: “federalist system”. Of which Senate is a key part. https://t.co/pMpsWkk1gE — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 19, 2021

The Senate Represents States Not People! https://t.co/q84Ja74vNG — Montgomery Q. Loehlein (@Montyql) March 19, 2021

And speaking of Senate representation, Seth Meyers tried to help out the Democrats on that issue:

Seth Meyers discovered that Senate representation isn't proportional, and he thinks it's a huge scandal. Meanwhile, the rest of us refer to it as ''the Great Compromise." pic.twitter.com/RgCK2uZ03e — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 19, 2021

Do they really not know the difference between the intent of the House vs. the Senate?

Maybe comedians shouldn't try to be political pundits if they don't understand the most basic concepts of government. The difference between the House and Senate is about as basic as it gets. Every Senator represents the same number of states: one. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 19, 2021

Tune in next week when Seth learns how a bill become a law. pic.twitter.com/wJhUbiJFOx — Dr. Jack Lynx (@LuvFuzzyBunnies) March 19, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

Late night shows are CNN reruns🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ I actually used to enjoy watching late shows when I was a kid they were funny https://t.co/R8SYbeM09Q — dougie sonks (@DougDimmadome87) March 19, 2021

Ah, the good old days!