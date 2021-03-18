“President Harris” was trending on Twitter Thursday afternoon after Joe Biden delivered some comments about the vaccine distribution during which he gave the VP an accidental promotion:
“President Harris”?
Biden talking about “President Harris” didn’t go uncorrected in the official White House record, however, as the Washington Examiner’s Byron York noted:
Biden again refers to Vice President Harris as 'President Harris.' The White House helpfully inserts [Vice] in the transcript. pic.twitter.com/yzFLY5327k
The WH transcript people have Biden’s back!
Not so much a transcript as it is a “wish he had said” script.
It was bound to happen.