“President Harris” was trending on Twitter Thursday afternoon after Joe Biden delivered some comments about the vaccine distribution during which he gave the VP an accidental promotion:

“President Harris”?

Biden talking about “President Harris” didn’t go uncorrected in the official White House record, however, as the Washington Examiner’s Byron York noted:

Biden again refers to Vice President Harris as 'President Harris.' The White House helpfully inserts [Vice] in the transcript. pic.twitter.com/yzFLY5327k — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 19, 2021

The WH transcript people have Biden’s back!

Not so much a transcript as it is a “wish he had said” script. — Richard Sutherland (@1Rsutherland) March 19, 2021

It was bound to happen.