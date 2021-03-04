President Biden might have already shattered the presidential record for consecutive days with no press conferences, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been doing her part to circle back by holding her own pressers.

At today’s press conference, Katie Pavlich helped shine the light on some priorities in the briefing room:

And the Biden White House no doubt appreciated the press corps helping to focus on their talking points rather than the concern about people entering the country:

Well, the White House media is more about pushing the Left’s narrative than about making sense.

