Last year Portland, Oregon was among cities that saw plenty of property destruction, violence, arson and unrest in the city. There were many arrests for felony and misdemeanor offenses, but not all will be held accountable, as KGW investigative journalist Kyle Iboshi has reported:

For months- I've been tracking dozens of federal cases stemming from last summer's protests in downtown Portland. So far, 34 of 90 cases have quietly been dismissed by the U.S. Dept. of Justice- including both misdemeanor and felony charges. https://t.co/L4zdj3axH7 pic.twitter.com/rPQHpMdcQr — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) March 4, 2021

Wow. Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has claimed that protesters arrested in Portland were just people wanting good things to happen, and maybe the Biden DOJ agrees.

"More than half of the dropped charges were 'dismissed with prejudice,' which several former federal prosecutors described as extremely rare." Including felony assult on an LEO. Infuriating. This is part of why violence keeps happening. No consequences. https://t.co/pK41vYzTY3 — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) March 4, 2021

We’re reminded of Kamala Harris promoting a bail fund for people arrested for taking part in riots in Minneapolis.

This is total BS. Why are taxpayers paying to clean up the millions of dollars in damage they caused if there are no consequences for the offenders? This is borderline insanity. Guess what? They are STILL rioting and vandalizing because there are zero consequences. 🤬 — Ashley H (@Oceangirl32liv1) March 4, 2021

Thank you for looking into these cases. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 4, 2021

Exactly, no Trump supporters/MAGA people there to prosecute. — Jordan Railways (@35boat) March 4, 2021

We have two different justice systems folks. Which one you get depends on your identity… https://t.co/9xCyrx76YH — Tigger’s New Groove 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ✡️ (@TiggerTwo4) March 4, 2021

That was an acceptable form of 'insurrection', apparently. https://t.co/zzOkjAeeXP — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 4, 2021

From KGW.com:

Some of the most serious charges dropped include four defendants charged with assaulting a federal officer, which is a felony. More than half of the dropped charges were “dismissed with prejudice,” which several former federal prosecutors described as extremely rare. “Dismissed with prejudice” means the case can’t be brought back to court. The dismissal of protest cases runs counter to the tough talk coming from the U.S. Department of Justice last summer. Billy Williams, then-U.S. Attorney for Oregon, vowed there would be consequences for the nightly graffiti, fires and vandalism outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse. “Make no mistake: those who commit violence in the name of protest, will be investigated, arrested, prosecuted, and face prison time,” said Williams in a Sept. 25, 2020 press release.

Obviously exceptions applied.